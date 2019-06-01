DENVER | The Grandview baseball team lost just three games in the last seven weeks and two of them came to Centennial League nemesis Cherry Creek.

The second loss to the Bruins in that span came Saturday at All-City Stadium and it ended the Wolves’ season, as they suffered their second loss in the double-elimination tournament.

Coach Scott Henry’s Grandview team led Cherry Creek by a run after three innings, but yielded eight straight runs to the Bruins and couldn’t recover in an 8-3 defeat. The Wolves — who launched a 16-game winning streak following the last loss to Cherry Creek — finished the season 19-10 overall and had the most wins for the program since 2013.

Meanwhile, Cherry Creek advanced to a matchup with Mountain Vista at 10 a.m. Saturday at All-City Stadium to determine which team will play Regis Jesuit at 12:30 p.m. for the state championship.

Grandview had 10 hits off Bruins’ starter Nathan Mitchell, but managed just one run in the first six innings — when junior Garrett Lippold had the first of two doubles and drove home senior Amari Smith in the second inning — then scored twice in the final inning.

Seniors Peter Goldy and Jayden Martinez drove in runs in the seventh inning for the Wolves, while Lippold finished with a team-high three hits.

Senior Josh Hojnowski started and held Cherry Creek at bay until the fourth inning. He allowed seven hits and five runs (three earned) in five innings.

CHERRY CREEK 8, GRANDVIEW 3

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek 000 122 3 — 8

Grandview 010 000 2 — 3

GRANDVIEW (ab-r-h-rbi)

Ty Chapman 3-0-0-0, Isaac Smith 3-0-1-0, Tony Castonguay 3-0-1-0, Peter Goldy 4-0-1-1, Jayden Martinez 4-0-2-1, Amari Smith 3-1-1-0, Garrett Lippold 3-1-3-1, Jacob Vernikoff 2-0-1-0, Reese Chapman 3-0-0-0, Chris Bollefer 1-0-0-0, Matt Hamilton 1-0-0-0, Jack Diack 0-1-0-0. Totals 30-3-10-3. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Josh Hojnowski (L, 5-7-5-3-0-1), Harrison Boushele (2-4-3-3-2-2)

CHERRY CREEK (ab-r-h-rbi)

Brice Martinez 4-1-1-0, Ben Perla 4-0-3-0, Clay Cutter 3-0-0-1, Tyler Robinson 4-1-1-0, Alec Adolph 3-1-2-3, Shane Lippett 4-0-0-0, Sam Schroeder 4-1-1-1, Jack Moss 3-2-2-1, Nathan Mitchell 4-1-1-0, TJ Brown 0-1-0-0. Totals 33-8-11-6. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Nathan Mitchell (W, 6 2/3-8-3-3-2-5), Henry Jackson (1/3-2-0-0-0-1)

2B — Grandview: Garrett Lippold 2, Jayden Martinez, Isaac Smith; Cherry Creek: Alec Adolph. HR — Cherry Creek: Adolph.