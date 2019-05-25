DENVER | Six weeks ago, the prospect of winning the Class 5A state championship seemed outlandish for the Grandview baseball team.

At the precipice of a lost season with a 3-8 record, the Wolves’ gritty group of seniors dug in and began to scratch and claw. They haven’t stopped since, working their way all the way back to the bring of potentially winning the program’s first-ever state baseball title.

Coach Scott Henry’s Grandview team stretched its winning streak to 16 games with a pair of victories Friday on the opening day of the 5A Championship Series — highlighted by a rousing 7-6 outlasting of defending state champion Mountain Vista — to join Regis Jesuit as the teams currently atop the double-elimination tournament.

The Wolves and Raiders square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at All-City Stadium for pole position going into the final weekend of the tournament.

Senior Josh Hojnowski homered in the top of the seventh and junior reliever Harrison Boushele got the final out as Grandview snapped the Golden Eagles’ 20-game winning streak.

Jayden Martinez and Peter Goldy had three hits and an RBI apiece, Hojnowski also doubled and scored twice and the Wolves pounded out 16 hits against three pitchers for the Golden Eagles.

Junior Garrett Lippold did yeoman’s work in relief for Grandview, as he came on to defuse Mountain Vista’s big second inning rally and ended up pitching 5 1/3 innings.

Henry and his coaching staff got more than they could have imagined from Goldy on the mound in the opening game against Legacy.

They hoped to get five innings from Goldy, but he delivered seven innings of four-hit baseball, allowing just a single unearned run. Goldy helped himself out with a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning.

Senior Amari Smith came through twice in the clutch and had three RBI, including a two-run single through a drawn-in infield in the sixth inning.

2019 CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Grandview 7, Mountain Vista 6

Score by innings:

Grandview 210 011 2 — 7

Mtn. Vista 040 010 1 — 6

WP — Grandview: Garrett Lippold (5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Save — Grandview: Harrison Boushele (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Jayden Martinez 3-4, 2B, RBI; Peter Goldy 3-4, RBI, run; Josh Hojnowski 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Ty Chapman 2-2, RBI, run; Reese Chapman 2-2, 2 2B, run; Amari Smith 1-3, RBI, run; Tony Castonguay 1-4, RBI; Isaac Smith 1-4, run; Chris Bollefer 1-4

Grandview 4, Legacy 1

Score by innings:

Legacy 000 010 0 — 1

Grandview 000 103 x — 4

WP — Grandview: Peter Goldy (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). Grandview hitting: Amari Smith 2-3, 3 RBI, SB; Tony Castonguay 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; Peter Goldy 1-3, 2B, RBI, SB; Jayden Martinez 1-2, run; Ty Chapman 1-2