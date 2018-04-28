AURORA | The Centennial League Challenge is back, as Centennial League baseball teams will again compete in a three-game mini-tournament starting April 28.

As typically happens in the spring, rescheduled games backed up the completion of the first round of league play, so Challenge matchups had to be created before standings were finalized for logistical purposes.

One pool of play is comprised of Arapahoe, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill and Mullen, while Cherry Creek, Grandview, Cherokee Trail and Overland make up the other pool. Games are currently scheduled for April 28, May 1 and May 5.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL CHALLENGE

Saturday, April 28 (all games at 11 a.m.)

Arapahoe at Mullen; Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail; Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill; Overland at Grandview

Tuesday, May 1 (all games at 4:15 p.m.)

Mullen at Smoky Hill; Cherokee Trail at Overland; Eaglecrest at Arapahoe; Cherry Creek at Grandview

Saturday, May 5 (all games at 11 a.m.)

Grandview at Cherokee Trail; Mullen at Eaglecrest; Smoky Hill at Arapahoe; Overland at Cherry Creek