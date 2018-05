AURORA | Results from the eight Class 5A baseball regional tournaments played May 12 (some continued May 13). Winner of each regional qualifies for 5A Baseball Championship Series. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 CLASS 5A BASEBALL DISTRICT RESULTS

REGION 1 (at Mountain Vista H.S.)

Game 1: No. 1 Mountain Vista 17, No. 4 Mullen 2 (5 inn.); Game 2: No. 2 Legend 8, No. 3 Lakewood 5; Game 3: No. 1 Mountain Vista 10, No. 2 Legend 5 (No. 1 Mountain Vista qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 2 (at Arapahoe H.S.)

Game 1: No. 1 Arapahoe 12, No. 4 Prairie View 0 (5 inn.); Game 2: No. 3 Fort Collins 3, No. 2 Douglas County 2; Game 3: No. 1 Arapahoe 5, No. 3 Fort Collins 2 (No. 1 Arapahoe qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 3 (at Legacy H.S.)

Game 1: No. 1 Legacy 8, No. 4 Highlands Ranch 2; Game 2: No. 3 Rocky Mountain 11, NO. 2 GRANDVIEW 7; Game 3: No. 3 Rocky Mountain (12-8) vs. No. 1 Legacy (16-4), (Winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series), May 13, 2 p.m.

REGION 4 (at Canyon View Park)

Game 1: No. 1 Fruita Monument 3, No. 4 Castle View 0; Game 2: NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL 5, No. 3 Boulder 4; Game 3: NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL 17, No. 1 Fruita Monument 6 (NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 5 (at Heritage H.S.)

Game 1: No. 1 Heritage 10, No. 4 Dakota Ridge 0 (6 inn.); Game 2: No. 2 Chaparral 4, No. 3 Columbine 3; Game 3: No. 1 Heritage 9, No. 2 Chaparral 4 (No. 1 Heritage qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 6 (at Mountain Range H.S.)

Game 1: No. 1 Mountain Range 6, No. 4 Lincoln 0; Game 2: No. 2 Ralston Valley 2, No. 3 Loveland 0; Game 3: No. 1 Mountain Range 2, No. 2 Ralston Valley 0 (No. 1 Mountain Range qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 7 (at Pine Creek H.S.)

Game 1: No. 1 Pine Creek 6, NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT 4; Game 2: No. 3 ThunderRidge 17, No. 2 Chatfield 2 (5 inn.); Game 3: No. 1 Pine Creek 13, No. 3 ThunderRidge 3 (5 inn.) (No. 1 Pine Creek qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 8 (at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Game 1: No. 1 Cherry Creek 11, No. 4 Broomfield 7; Game 2: No. 3 Rock Canyon 6, No. 2 Monarch 4; Game 3: No. 3 Rock Canyon 6, No. 1 Cherry Creek 4 (game suspended, completed May 13 at noon (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)