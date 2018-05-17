AURORA | The Class 5A Baseball Championship Series has been shifted from Friday and Saturday to Monday and Tuesday in an effort to avoid the wet weather forecast for the Metro area.

Colorado High School Athletics Association officials noted a forecasted 50 percent chance of rain for Friday and 80 percent for Saturday, making it likely that games at All-City Stadium and Metro State would be delayed or postponed.

Cherokee Trail (15-6) is Aurora’s lone representative in the double-elimination Championship Series and will now be in action at noon Monday against Rocky Mountain (13-8) at All-City Stadium. The Cougars-Lobos winner moves on to a 3 p.m. contest on the same field, while the loser heads to Metro State for a 10 a.m. elimination contest Tuesday.

If the first two days of play get completed as scheduled, the tournament moves to May 26-27 for the semifinals and championship game.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 CLASS 5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

MONDAY, MAY 21

Game 1: No. 8 Arapahoe (14-7) vs. No. 1 Mountain Vista (21-0), 9 a.m., All-City Stadium

Game 2: NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL (15-6) vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain (13-8), Noon, All-City Stadium

Game 3: No. 6 Mountain Range (17-4) vs. No. 3 Heritage (16-5), 10 a.m., Metro State

Game 4: No. 7 Rock Canyon (11-10) vs. No. 2 Pine Creek (19-2), 12:30 p.m., Metro State

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m., All-City Stadium

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m., Metro State

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m., Metro State

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m., All-City Stadium

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 12:30 p.m., Metro State

Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, noon, Metro State

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m., All-City Stadium

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11*, 10 a.m., All-City Stadium

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11*, 12:30 p.m., All-City Stadium

* — Loser of Game 11, Winner of Game 11 may change places so previous opponents are not match; CHSAA determines

SUNDAY, MAY 27

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 10 a.m., All-City Stadium

Game 15 (if necessary): Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if only one loss), 12:30 p.m., All-City Stadium