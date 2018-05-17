AURORA | The Class 5A Baseball Championship Series has been shifted from Friday and Saturday to Monday and Tuesday in an effort to avoid the wet weather forecast for the Metro area.
Colorado High School Athletics Association officials noted a forecasted 50 percent chance of rain for Friday and 80 percent for Saturday, making it likely that games at All-City Stadium and Metro State would be delayed or postponed.
Cherokee Trail (15-6) is Aurora’s lone representative in the double-elimination Championship Series and will now be in action at noon Monday against Rocky Mountain (13-8) at All-City Stadium. The Cougars-Lobos winner moves on to a 3 p.m. contest on the same field, while the loser heads to Metro State for a 10 a.m. elimination contest Tuesday.
If the first two days of play get completed as scheduled, the tournament moves to May 26-27 for the semifinals and championship game.
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
2018 CLASS 5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
MONDAY, MAY 21
Game 1: No. 8 Arapahoe (14-7) vs. No. 1 Mountain Vista (21-0), 9 a.m., All-City Stadium
Game 2: NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL (15-6) vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain (13-8), Noon, All-City Stadium
Game 3: No. 6 Mountain Range (17-4) vs. No. 3 Heritage (16-5), 10 a.m., Metro State
Game 4: No. 7 Rock Canyon (11-10) vs. No. 2 Pine Creek (19-2), 12:30 p.m., Metro State
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m., All-City Stadium
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m., Metro State
TUESDAY, MAY 22
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m., Metro State
Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m., All-City Stadium
Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 12:30 p.m., Metro State
Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, noon, Metro State
Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m., All-City Stadium
SATURDAY, MAY 26
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11*, 10 a.m., All-City Stadium
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11*, 12:30 p.m., All-City Stadium
* — Loser of Game 11, Winner of Game 11 may change places so previous opponents are not match; CHSAA determines
SUNDAY, MAY 27
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 10 a.m., All-City Stadium
Game 15 (if necessary): Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if only one loss), 12:30 p.m., All-City Stadium