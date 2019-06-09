AURORA | A look at the Aurora selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others from Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference first and second teams for the 2019 baseball season:

2019 ALL-EMAC BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Erick Cruz (P/C), sr., Hinkley; Noah Barnett, sr. (OF/P), Dawson Burch, sr. (OF) and Nick Olguin (2B), Rangeview; Ethan Buckner, jr. (3B), Omar Ruiz, soph. (SS) and James Wasick, sr. (P), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Austin Fling, sr. (1B), Easton McKenzie, soph. (2B) and Chase Prestwich, soph. (P), Brighton; Nestor Lagunas, sr. (1B), Caden Martinez, sr. (C) and Tony Rubio, soph. (P), Northglenn; Christian Fairfield, sr. (P/DH), Tyler Jenson, jr. (OF), Alex Peterson, jr. (C), Marcus Sanchez, soph. (3B) and Rylan Tavenner, jr. (P/INF), Prairie View; Sammy Cabral (2B), Thornton; CJ Jiron, sr., Westminster

Player of the Year: Rylan Tavenner, Prairie View. Coach of the Year: Jeremy Miller, Thornton

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Raul Varela (C), sr., Aurora Central; Bryce Sellers, sr., Gateway; Jesus Martinez (SS/P), Hinkley; Carlos Benavides and Spencer Ohu, Rangeview; Nick Evans (OF), Keaton Heyneman (C) and Joseph Wasick (P), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Gerardo Caldera (C), Adams City; Riley Herrera and Gavin Szafraniec (3B), Brighton; Medel Castillo (SS), Northglenn; Dylan Baldizan and Brandon Skinner (OF), Prairie View; JR William and Jose Zubia, Thornton; Fabian Huizar and Jesus Mayo, Westminster