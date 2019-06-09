AURORA | A look at the Aurora selections (Regis Jesuit) along with those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League first and second teams for the 2019 baseball season:

2019 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Geno Macias, sr. (OF) and Caden Wagner, sr. (1B), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Zach Boone, sr. (OF), Castle View; Bryce Matthews, sr. (OF) and Ryan McKown, sr. (OF), Chaparral; Ben Horwith, sr. (C) and Case Williams, jr. (P), Douglas County; Pete Chronowski, sr. (P) and Mason Mitchell, sr. (OF), Heritage; Justin Boyd, sr. (SS) and Jake Greiving, sr. (OF), Legend; Clay Burke, sr. (P/OF), Sam Ireland, sr. (P/1B), Grant Magill, sr. (C), Drew Stahl, sr. (SS) and John Zakhem, sr. (1B), Mountain Vista; Kolton Miller, sr. (2B), Ponderosa; Kevin Pipich, sr. (P/1B) and Collin Romero, sr. (SS), Rock Canyon; Cale Lansville (P/3B) and Jake Porter (OF), ThunderRidge

Pitcher of the Year: Sam Ireland, Mountain Vista. Player of the Year: Caden Wagner, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Ron Quintana

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Brent DiBiase, sr. (P), Ethan O’Donnell, jr. (OF) and Jacob Thompsen (SS/P), jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Blake Hart, sr. (2B) and Cole Rieber, sr. (P/OF), Castle View; Nolan Ackerman, sr. (C), Jack Click, jr. (OF) and Iain Isdale, sr. (P), Chaparral; Murphy Gienger, sr. (P/SS) and Nathan Gutierrez, soph. (P/1B), Douglas County; Jimmy Hebenstreit, jr. (OF), Gunnar Kozlowitz, sr. (1B/DH) and Cam Sisneros, jr. (OF/1B/DH), Heritage; Jake McBride, soph. (1B/P), Highlands Ranch; Caleb Albaugh, jr. (OF/IF), Hank Bard, sr. (1B/C), Landon Boyd, soph. (C/3B), Kian Manmano, sr. (OF/P) and Caleb Stubbings, sr. (1B/3B), Legend; Zack Hoff, sr. (OF) and Aidan Smith, jr. (2B), Mountain Vista; Grant Biggins, jr. (OF), Ponderosa; Elliott Hermann, jr. (1B), Rock Canyon