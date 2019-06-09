AURORA | A look at the Aurora selections (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) along with those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2019 baseball season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Kellen Cox, sr. (Util), Cherokee Trail; Tony Castonguay, jr. (C), Peter Goldy, sr. (Util), Josh Hojnowski, sr. (P), Jayden Martinez, sr. (OF), Isaac Smith, jr. (OF) and Jackson Vanzee, sr. (INF), Grandview; Jose Cintron, sr. (INF) and Garrett Crawford, sr. (OF), Overland; Cam Kennedy, sr. (OF) and Diego Velasquez, jr. (DH), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Clay Cutter, jr. (INF), Brice Martinez, sr. (INF), Nathan Mitchell, sr. (P), Jack Moss (1B) and Ben Perla (INF), Cherry Creek; Evan Malloy, sr. (Util) and Will Miller, sr. (P), Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Tyler Freeman, sr. (OF), Joey Garduno, sr. (Util), Evan Mason, sr. (INF) and Wyatt Yarmer, jr. (INF), Eaglecrest; Amari Smith, sr. (INF), Grandview; Diego Lopez, sr. (1B), Overland; Niall Ackerman, sr. (INF), Preston Cooper, soph. (1B), Ayden Grimble, sr. (Util), Dylan McKee, jr. (INF) and Diego Velasquez, jr. (P), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Turner Pruitt, sr. (C) and Spye Turnbeaugh, jr. (P), Arapahoe; Alec Adolph (OF) and Sam Schroeder (OF), Cherry Creek; Alek Elgels, jr. (INF), Mullen