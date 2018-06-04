AURORA | The following is a look at the players from the Aurora teams (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others who were voted all-conference first and second teams in the East Metro Athletic Conference for their play during the 2018 baseball season:

2018 ALL-EMAC BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Osvaldo Dominguez, sr. (Utility), Aurora Central; Dawson Burch, jr. (OF) and CJ Peacock, sr. (OF), Rangeview; Jeremiah Blackwood, jr. (OF) and Joseph Wasick, jr. (P), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Braulio Meza, sr. (INF), Adams City; Guerin Szafraniec, sr. (P) and David Velasquez, sr. (INF), Brighton; Caden Martinez, jr. (C), Northglenn; Evan Baldizan, sr. (DH), Manny Lucero, sr. (OF), Alex Peterson, soph. (C), Brandon Skinner, jr. (OF) and Rylan Tavenner, soph. (P), Prairie View; Steele Dove, sr. (Utility), Thornton; Austin Floyd, jr. (DH), David Martinez, jr. (OF) and Edgar Sigala, jr. (INF), Westminster

Player of the Year: Manny Lucero, Prairie View. Coach of the Year: Mark Gonzales, Prairie View

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Raul Varela, jr. (C), Aurora Central; Alex Arellano, jr. (INF), Gateway; Zurik Carrasco, sr. (P) and Jesus Martinez, jr. (INF), Hinkley; Andrew Cooper, sr. (C), Rangeview; Jacob Evans, soph. (C) and Nick Evans, jr. (OF), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Sean Connolly, jr. (C), Chase Prestwich, fr. (Utility) and Jordan Sandoval, fr. (OF), Brighton; Nestor Lagunas, jr. (INF) and Trent Robson, jr. (OF), Northglenn; Evan Anderson, jr. (INF), Prairie View; Sammy Cabral (INF) and Gage Judish (OF), Thornton; Dimitri Gooding, jr. (OF) and Jesus Mayo, fr. (P), Westminster