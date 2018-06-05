AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections and those from other teams (Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge) on the All-Continental League teams for the 2018 baseball season:

2018 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Matthew Boyd, sr. (P), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Ben DeRosiers, sr. (P), Castle View; Luke Bailey, sr. (OF), Chaparral; Reggie Williams (1B/3B), Douglas County; Alex Champagne, fr. (2B), Peter Chronowski, jr. (P) and Arian Jimenez, sr. (SS), Heritage; Sean Arnold, sr. and Josh Thompson, sr. (P), Highlands Ranch; Justin Boyd, jr. and Jake Greiving, jr., Legend; Sam Ireland, jr. (P), Jack Liffrig, sr. (P), Zach Paschke, sr. (SS) and Drew Stahl, jr. (2B), Mountain Vista; Tyler Shelley, jr. (OF), Ponderosa; Nick Merone, sr. and Wyatt Wendell, sr., Rock Canyon; Cale Lansville, fr. and Reese Lansville, sr., ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Sam Ireland, Mountain Vista. Pitcher of the Year: Josh Thompson, Highlands Ranch. Coach of the Year: Ron Quintana, Mountain Vista

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Geno Macias, jr. (OF) and Brodie Marino, sr. (C), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: John Newman, sr., Cole Reiber, jr. and Ryan Windham, sr., Castle View; Quinn Brazell, sr., John Dutton, sr. and Colton Schannuth, sr., Chaparral; Lucas Degarmo, sr., Murphy Gienger, jr. and Brock Johnson, sr., Douglas County; Riley Egloff, sr., Eric McKnight, jr. and Mason Mitchell, jr., Heritage; Zac Dammel, sr. and Jordan Medina, sr., Highlands Ranch; Caleb Albaugh, soph., PJ Ausmus, sr. and Hank Bard, jr., Legend; Grant Magill, jr. (C) and John Zakhem, jr. (INF), Mountain Vista; Mason Hammond, sr., Ponderosa; Jake Haze, sr., ThunderRidge