AURORA | City selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2018 baseball season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasport. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Jake Barber, sr. (OF), Gavin Bell, sr. (OF), Colten Chase, sr. (INF), Isaac Hayen, sr. (P) and Blake Mackintosh, sr. (INF), Cherokee Trail; Zach Sulyma, sr. (Utility), Eaglecrest; Luke La Flam, sr. (Utility), Austin Lamphere, sr. (P) and Jayden Martinez, jr. (DH), Grandview; Jose Cintron, jr. and Kevin Zapanta, sr. (P), Overland; Cam Kennedy, jr. (OF), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Garrett Declue (P) and Zach Goodman (C), Arapahoe; Nathan Mitchell (INF), Jack Moss (1B), Tanner O’Tremba (OF) and Quentin Parr (P), Cherry Creek; Jake Barr (P) and Brennen Nolte (C), Mullen

Coach(es) of the Year: Steve Eaton, Cherokee Trail & Jim Dollaghan, Arapahoe

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Kellen Cox, jr. (P) and Ethan Leisge, sr. (INF), Cherokee Trail; Matt Barlow, sr. (INF), James Cave, jr. (P), Andrew Danko, sr. (OF). Eaglecrest; Tony Castonguay, soph. (C), Preston Ederhoff, sr. (P) and Dillon Schroeder, sr. (1B), Grandview; Nate Blanco, soph. (OF), Edmund Chavez, jr. (INF), Garrett Crawford, soph. (OF), Overland; Ayden Grimble, jr. (P) and Dylan McKee, soph. (INF), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Andrew Hayes (P), Preston Scheidt (INF), Arapahoe; Gabe Austin (P), Brennen Dorighi (C), Ethan Miller (DH), Tyler Schultz (Utility), Cherry Creek; Evan Malloy (OF), Reggie Parris (P), Michael Stanford (DH), Mullen