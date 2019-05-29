The Colorado High School Coaches Association’s All-State Games return to the campus of Adams State University in Alamosa June 4-8.

The 63rd annual gathering of some of the state’s best athletes who recently completed their senior seasons has a slate that includes boys and girls basketball, football, volleyball, wrestling and spirit. Aurora athletes have been selected to compete in football, softball and wrestling.

Softball is up first on the schedule at 1 p.m. June 5 with a game that features the Blue Team against the Red Team. The Blue Team roster includes the talented middle infield from Eaglecrest in shortstop Rachel Sabourin and second baseman Shayelyn Allen.

The All-State wrestling match is set for 2 p.m. June 7 at Plachy Hall, where Overland’s Mikey Mendoza III will wrestling at 132 pounds. Mendoza was a Class 5A state wrestling placer in his lone season as a qualifier.

Rex Stadium is the site of the All-State football game at 7:30 p.m. June 7, with the North Team set to feature all of Aurora’s representation.

On the field, defensive lineman Alex Galvan and linebacker David Hoage come from Smoky Hill — which went undefeated in the regular season and qualified for the 5A state playoffs — as well as assistant coach Jerry Browne.

