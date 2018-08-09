AURORA | Practices for the new fall prep sports season began Aug. 6, as athletes and teams around Aurora in football, volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, boys golf, field hockey and gymnastics swung into action.

The regular season — the 98th in sanctioned sports by the Colorado High School Activities Association — begins Aug. 9 for softball, boys tennis and boys golf, Aug. 16 for volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, field hockey and gymnastics and Aug. 23 for football.

Start dates for this season have been shifted as CHSAA adopted the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) calendar. The biggest changes come in football, where there are no Zero Week contests nor two-a-day practices.

Return to sentinelcolorado.com/preps for preview stories, key dates and information and more for the 2018 Aurora fall prep sports season.

