Broncos Draft Preview Capsule

10. DENVER (6-10)

LAST SEASON: John Elway brushed aside two consecutive dreadful drafts (which netted first-rounders Paxton Lynch and Garett Bolles) and hit mother lode with Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, Royce Freeman, Isaac Yiadom, Josey Jewell and DaeSean Hamilton. Of course, his best rookie was undrafted running back Phillip Lindsay. Elway no longer has key talent evaluator Gary Kubiak to give him advice, however.

FREE AGENCY: After trading for QB Joe Flacco, Elway was strapped for cap space but made most of it. He added OT Ja’Wuan James (four years, $51 million) and CBs Bryce Callahan (three years, $21 million) and Kareem Jackson (three years, $33 million). Plan is to team them with star CB Chris Harris for new iteration of “No Fly Zone” secondary, but Harris is sitting out offseason program awaiting new contract that Elway wants to tackle after draft.

THEY NEED: ILB, DL, TE, KR, DB, QB.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, K, WR.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU LB Devin White; Houston DL Ed Oliver; Alabama OT Jonah Williams.

OUTLOOK: So many mock drafts keep saying Elway loves Missouri QB Drew Lock, but QB that really fits Elway’s vision is Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, whom Elway would take long, hard look at should he somehow slip to No. 10. Otherwise, look for Elway to grab project QB in second round and do what he did last year in first round: add another defensive stud, especially with this year’s class so deep on difference makers on that side of ball.