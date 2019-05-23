Youth musicians can sharpen their songwriting skills at Swallow Hill Music

Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, 2Pac, John Lennon, Walter Becker: legends gone too soon. Although they had varying styles, all of these musicians found their passion for song in their youth. Swallow Hill Music is fostering youth creativity at their Young Songwriters showcase. Adolescents ages 13 to 18 can workshop and perform songs they are already working on. Participating songwriters must have one to two songs they are currently working on before joining the workshop.

3 P.M. to 9 P.M., June 1.Register at tinyurl.com/yypu5zvr. Workshop costs $75. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. [email protected]; 303-777-1003.