Willy Loman’s tale at The Edge is a gut punch of a show

The irony of The Edge Theater Company’s production of “Death of a Salesman” is that one of the biggest drawbacks of the show ends up being one of its greatest selling points.

The Edge’s space on East Colfax in Denver is the tiniest of black box theaters. And for a show like “Death of a Salesman,” with its multiple settings and jumps back and forth in time, the diminutive space limits this show.

The scenes in the Loman’s house feel cramped from lack of space. The transition between settings, bouncing from the Loman’s kitchen to Willy Loman’s office to a fancy steakhouse, can be jarring. This isn’t a knock on director Warren Sherrill or the set designers. Instead it is just the stark reality of putting such a big show into such a small space.

But while a cramped stage creates some drawbacks, pushing the audience so close to the action ends up reinforcing the emotional gut punch that is “Death of a Salesman.” When Willy Loman is in the midst of his descent into madness, whether its talking to people who aren’t there or erupting volcanic anger at his family, there is no escape. Like a boxer stuck in a corner without a way out, the audience is offered no chance of escape. Even looking away from the stage doesn’t afford any relief when the action is mere feet away.

The close quarters emotional gut punches are delivered again and again by Kevin Hart, playing Willy Loman. While the entire cast shines throughout, it is Hart’s show for sure. From the moment he walks on stage in the first’s scene to walking out of his house to take a final and fatal drive, Hart’s performance never feels forced or off tone. He naturally turns on a dime, between manic anger and resigned defeat.

There is a temptation for an actor to play Willy’s depression and manic swings over the top. But instead Hart is restrained, even when he’s screaming at the top of his lungs. Which makes the spiral he finds himself in all the more painful to watch. There are times when as an audience member you just want to reach out and shake Hart and scream at him to make the right decision.

Antonio Amadeo as Biff, John Hauser as Happy, and Patty Ionoff as Linda Loman easily transition back in forth between present day action and the haunting memories of Willy Loman. Amadeo is especially good as Willy’s wayward son, driven away from his family by his father’s lies. The scenes between son and father are gut wrenching and speak to the talent the two actors possess. And Hauser’s imbues his Hap with the silver tongue and twisted truth of a salesman. It’s hard at times to figure out if Hap is a likeable guy or just a con man selling a version of the truth he wishes was real.

Four out of five stars

“Death of a Salesman” at The Edge Theater Company

Playing now through June 3. For more information and tickets, visit theedgetheater.com or call 720-233-1270.