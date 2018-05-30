SCENE AND HERD — Happy Clouds, Summer in the City and more

ART

Artist Andrea Gordon features ‘What’s Next’

See Artist Andrea Gordon’s work in a show called “What’s Next” at CORE New Art Space in the Santa Fe Arts District. Her offerings consist of abstract paintings, ceramics and paper mâché.

A reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., during First Friday on June 1. Her work will be displayed through June 17, 900 Santa Fe Drive. For information, call 303-297-8428 or email [email protected]

Class teaches how to make weave art

Create wearable weave art using a handmade loom and natural fibers. A class teaching how to create these wearable wonders will be held at The Craftsman and Apprentice, a workshop and retail space in Denver’s City Park west. Take your new creation home after the class, as well as a handbook that shows other techniques in weaving. Light snacks, tea and coffee will be served.

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 3 at The Craftsman and Apprentice, 1325 E. 22nd Ave. Cost is $65 per person.

Screenprint coasters at Ink Lounge

Make some unique art and enjoy a beverage or two at Ink Lounge at The Block Distilling Co. The studio offers an opportunity to screenprint a set of four wooden coasters. Screenprint workshops will take place in a working studio. Participants can also take a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery and some suds. Registration is required.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St. Cost $25, includes all materials and tastings.

Painting class subject is enchanted forest

Paint your own version of an enchanted forest, based on an original work by artist and instructor, Tabetha Landt. Those who have never painted before can learn the basics, and experienced painters can improve their technique and develop skills. All art supplies included, or bring some and save on the cost of the class.

6:30 p.m. June 6, Landt Creative Space, 802 Santa Fe Drive, No. 1. For information, call 720-279-7911. Cost is $35.

Happy Clouds and a free day at the Denver Art Museum

The Denver Art Museum will be adding to the impressive skyline in Denver with Happy Clouds on June 2. Artist Stuart Semple creates environmentally friendly soap bubble sculptures of smiley faces that are then released into the air. Semple’s cheery work debuted in London in 2008 and subsequently made stops across Europe.

The cloud release is part of “Happy City: Art for the People,” a citywide art intervention with the purpose of breaking down personal, emotional and social barriers while nurturing individual and collective well-being.

The soap bubble works outside of the museum coincide with DAM’s Free Saturdays for June where patrons can get in for free. So your pocketbook will be just as happy as all the clouds in the sky.

Museum free all day. “Happy Clouds” will go on from 3-5 p.m. at the Martoin Plaza in front of the Denver Art Museum. 100 West 14th Avenue Denver.

FESTIVALS

Food trucks all summer on the Great Lawn

Sample a variety of lunches at a food truck rodeo on the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. The rodeo boasts a line-up of trucks with fare from around the globe. Arepas House will be there with Venezuelan cuisine; High Point Creamery will have locally handcrafted ice cream. Trucks with burgers, paninis and funnel cakes will also be there.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Summer in the City at local parks

Come to local parks for Summer in the City, offered by the City of Aurora. The events will offer some free summer fun with snacks, inflatables, board and field games at Summer in the City. The Aurora Public Library will also be on hand with arts and crafts for children.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn; June 6, Del Mar Park; June 13, Del Mar Park; June 20, Montview Park; June 27, Montview Park; July 11, Mission Viejo Park; July 20, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn; Aug. 1, Mission Viejo Park.

Chalk it up to two days of watching art in action

View artists at work with a unique medium — chalk -— at the Denver Chalk Art Festival, held at Larimer Square. More than 200 professional, amateur and student artists will take to the street, and with pastel chalks recreate major masterpieces or share original works of art. Visitors will enjoy live music, food and beverages and also have an opportunity to interact with artists as they work.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2 and June 3, 1430 Larimer St.

‘Cruze’ to Havana car festival this summer

You probably won’t see Doc Brown’s DeLorean amid the hot-rods and classic muscle cars up and down Aurora’s western edge, but the 11th Annual Cruzin’ Havana Car Show & Poker Run — slated for Saturday, June 9 — is as close as you’ll get to a time machine beyond museum walls.

This year’s assemblage features a classic car show, poker run and live music, centered on three festivals sites, Havana Machine, 840 S. Havana St.; Buckingham Village Shopping Center, 1555 S. Havana St.; and Havana Exchange Shopping Center, 2822 S. Havana St. at Yale, Bicycle Village, which is new this year.

All festival sites feature the “Fuzzy Dice Roll.”

To participate, stop by the poker run booth at each site and roll the fuzzy dice. Those who roll “snake eyes” can win a $25 gift card to restaurants and for gas, as well as a five-day ocean vacation cruise and a Bicycle Village bike.

Cruizin’ Havana Noon to 6 p.m. June 9, Havana Street in Aurora, from East Dartmouth Avenue to East Sixth Avenue. Free. Visit onhavanastreet.com

MUSIC

Festival Park opening offers local music, movie night

Take in a movie and local bands at the Festival Park grand opening in Castle Rock. The movie night will begin at dusk on June 2. The event includes music, food vendors, bounce houses and children’s activities. Colorado bands Sarah P and the Dirty Logger will play at 3 p.m. and Giant Zero will play at 6 p.m.

2 p.m. June 2. Festival Park, 300 Second St., Castle Rock.

Tea Leaf and Tula free concert series

Hear the classic vibrations of Tea Leaf Green and Tula at a free concert series to be held at Levitt Pavilion. San Francisco’s Tea Leaf Green describes their music as having open-ended possibilities with radio-ready charm.

Denver’s Tula is a five piece progressive funk-rock band.

Door opens at 4 p.m. Show begins at 5 p.m., June 3, Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave.

City Park jazz concerts

Listen to the sounds of jazz, blues and salsa at 10 free concerts at City Park, starting with Jyemo Club on June 3. The group unites Latin and Caribbean beats with north American funk and rock, singing in English and Spanish.

Starting at 6 p.m. June 3 . Concert series runs through early August at the pavilion in City Park, Denver.

Sounds of Southlands concert series

Bring your own picnic and enjoy the annual Sounds of Southlands concert series. Concerts will be every Thursday this summer in the main square of the city’s southeastern cranny. Bands include Soul School, The Long Run and That Eighties Band. Shows are free.

Sounds of Southlands 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays June 14 through Aug. 9. Southlands Shopping Center, 6155 S. Main St. Visit ShopSouthlands.com.

Free concerts offered on Havana Street

Look no further than Havana Street for music and food. On Havana Street features four summer concerts, the first was held on May 29. The Tunisia Band is up next, with popular music, rock, jazz and swing. In July, the Dotsero Jazz band will play the district pizza party. The series finishes up on August with the Byron Shaw Projex, a rhythm and blues and reggae band. Free hoagie sandwiches, pizza and ice cream will be given to the first 400 in attendance at the shows.

6 p.m. Tuesdays starting June 26, at the Gardens on Havana, 1350 S. Ironton St. For information call 303-360-7505.

SCREEN

Classics shown at Film on the Rocks

See fan-favorite movies with live music and stand-up comedy at The Film on the Rocks series. This year, the schedule has a mix of everything, with the 1980s classic, “The Goonies,” the Coen brothers film “The Big Lebowski,” the late ’90s teen rom-com, ”10 Things I Hate About You.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; bands begin playing at 7 p.m., and movies start at dusk, beginning June 4. $15 general admission.

Sie FilmCenter to show Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’

Watch live theatre classics from around the world at Sie FilmCenter. as they present National Theatre Live, an initiative by the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain to broadcast performances in cinemas.

In June, the center will show Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” As a part of the National Theatre Live series, “Macbeth” will be recorded live and shown on a delayed basis.

Screens 7 p.m. June 7, 12:30 p.m. June 10, Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Tickets are $15 for DFS Members, $16 for seniors or students, $18 for general admission.

STAGE

‘Love’s Labor Lost’ at Mary Rippon in Boulder

Start your summer with a celebration of love and learning at Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” It’s the Bard’s tale of four young men who make a pact to swear off romance and focus on academia — just minutes before the four loves of their lives wander by.

Curtain, 8 p.m. select nights, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre on the University of Colorado Boulder Campus, 1030 Broadway, Boulder. Ticket prices start at $20. For information call 303-492-8008.

‘Agnes of God’ playing

at The Vintage Theatre

Visit the Vintage Theatre for the compelling drama “Agnes of God.” The performance runs through July 8. Summoned to a convent, Dr. Martha Livingstone is charged with assessing the sanity of a nun who harbors a dark secret.

Curtain is 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinées. Tickets at vintagetheatre.com. For information, call 303-856-7830.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

at the Bug Theatre

You might have seen the movie, now see the Broadway musical with a twist of sci-fi on stage. “Little Shop Of Horrors,” runs at the Bug Theatre through June 16.

It is the story of milquetoast flower shop lackey Seymour Krelborn, who discovers a new breed of plant after a total eclipse of the sun. He names the plant “Audrey II.” The plant becomes more trouble than it’s worth as it grows larger and develops a blood lust.

Friday and Saturday curtains at 7:30 p.m. at The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St.. For information, call 303-477-9984.

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ at Town Hall Arts Center

Get energized at “Ain’t Misbehavin,” a musical that showcases tunes by Thomas “Fats” Waller, who rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club.

Curtains at from 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through June 17, Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 W. Main St. Ticket prices vary. For information visit www.townhallartscenter.org.

Lives converge in ‘Human Error’

See how culture shock, clashing values and changing attitudes come into play with “Human Error,” running at the Galleria Theatre and Bar. The play involves the lives of two very different couples. Madelyn and Keenan are die-hard liberals, Heather and Jim are red-state conservatives. After a mix-up by their fertility doctor, Heather becomes pregnant with the wrong family’s embryo.

Curtains at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinées, through June 24 at Garner Galleria Theatre and Bar, 1400 Curtis St. Tickets start at $30.