Dan Linden out as head of Aurora Symphony

AURORA | The Aurora Symphony Orchestra abruptly lost its Executive Director just months after filling the position.

Executive Director Dan Linden left his position this month due to personal reasons, according to Karlotta Davis, Chairman of the Aurora Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors.

Davis said Linden was hired in October after a five-month hiring process.

The board will not immediately look for a replacement, she said, because the hiring process was so lengthy. She said the symphony board is very strong and will fill the leadership vacuum until a replacement is eventually found.

The symphony will have two events next month, Davis said: a bilingual concert in Brighton on Feb. 8, and two family and children’s concerts in Aurora on Feb. 10th.