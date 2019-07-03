Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration touches down July 20

Mission Control…the Eagle has landed…in Denver. On July 20, the Colorado Symphony will present the Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration at Boettcher Concert Hall. Music Director Brett Mitchell will conduct the Colorado Symphony with music from the iconic John Williams, including selections from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Wars and E.T. Former NASA astronaut Richard Hieb — a veteran of three space shuttle missions and a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder — will serve as narrator for the evening.

Tickets are available online at coloradosymphony.org/tickets, by phone at 303-623-7876, and in person at the Boettcher Concert Hall Box Office, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th Street. The box office is open Monday to Friday, 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.; Saturday, noon to 6 P.M.; and two hours prior to each performance