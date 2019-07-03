Lavender Festival set for July 20

Let’s face it, life doesn’t always come up roses, and most certainly doesn’t always smell like roses. So do the world a favor and head down to the Lavender Festival on July 20, and help yourself to one of the loveliest scents around. Presented by the Denver Botanic Gardens, the event features more than 2,000 lavender plants set the scene for this family-friendly celebration of Chatfield Farms’ Lavender Garden. Lavender products made by local growers and artisans are available for purchase. Free demonstrations will be available and guests can enjoy live music. Food, dessert and drink vendors, including lavender beer, will be on-site. Guests can also view and purchase local works of art and pottery.

9 A.M. to 5 P.M., July 20, last entry at 4 P.M. 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 720-865-3500. Tickets are $7 for non-members or $5 for members. Free admission for children 13 and younger.