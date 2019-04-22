JUSTIN-IN TIME: Local R&B artist releases debut album

AURORA | Justin Matthew cracked a chicken bone and licked his lips before hollering to an old friend across the bar.

On a late lunch at Challenger Sport Bar, the Aurora-based musician seemed to know everyone – either from ample time spent at Challenger and other Aurora haunts, or from his childhood growing up in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.

Matthew embraced the man, who asked him what he had been up to in recent years.

“Oh you know – same old,” he said.

That’s an understatement. Matthew recently released his debut album, Before the Beginning, an impressive collage of R&B tracks threaded by audacious vocals and instrumentation.

The 14-track album is one firmly rooted in Matthew’s life growing up a prestigious pastor’s son in Park Hill and a wayward period thereafter.

But Matthew, 36, said the album represents a culmination of almost a decade of performing in the Denver metro and the realization that he can fully express himself through a powerful voice evocative of early 2000s R&B greats like T-Pain.

Matthew didn’t always have a voice worthy of showcasing, he said.