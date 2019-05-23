Free concert at Adams County Fair

Who doesn’t like music? And who can’t get enough of free things? Well, are you in luck! Dylan Scott, with Morgan Evans will head to the Adams County Fair at 8 P.M., July 31 for a free concert. Scott, a self-proclaimed true country boy, combines traditional country styles with modern genres. The full list of events for the entire fair can be viewed at www.adamscountyfair.com.

Download your free tickets for the concert at www.adamscountyfair.com — four tickets per individual may be downloaded at one time.

Adams County Fair runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 at Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton.