‘Emma’ brings matchmaking play to Aurora

You know that one kind yet ultimately misguided person in the group that plays ‘The Game of Life’ with their friends? Well, Harriet Smith knows just about that. No, she’s not on the latest ‘Dr. Phil,’ she’s the focus of Emma Woodhouse’s machinations of love in the aptly titled musical ‘Emma.’ An adaption of Jane Austen’s book, Emma is all witty, beautiful, and spoiled. Naturally, she sets her meddling mind to matchmake for others, vowing to never fall in love herself.

Of course, this only leads to her falling in love.

Shows are Friday and Saturday, 7:30 P.M. and Sunday at 2:30 P.M., now until Aug. 18. Monday show at 7:30 P.M., July 29. Tickets range from $16-$32. Vintage Theatre,1468 Dayton St. Vintagetheatre.org. 303-856-7830.