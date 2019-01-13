Recover from the holidays with a cleansing concert at The People’s Building

Growing up, the holidays are the most fun and special time of the year. But once you’re a grown up, you’ll give Scrooge a run for his money for the humbuggery you’ll commit. And the main culprit for this descent into Grinch–hood? Endless holiday music. So get your musical palette cleansed at The People’s Building with their concert, “Get Your Ears S W O L L.”

Hosting a multitude of local bands — one with the punny name of Claudzilla, and you know how we feel about puns — The People’s Building is hoping to help you get over the hangover of holiday music with a pair concerts.

Doors open at 7:30 P.M. and shows starts at 8:30 P.M., Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 . $10 cover charge. The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave. thepeoplesbuilding.com; [email protected]