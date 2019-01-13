Orchid showcase blooms at the Denver Botanical Gardens

Check out the Denver Botanical Gardens’ Orchid Showcase

They may say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but flowers earn a very, very close second place. See for yourself just how pleasurable the world of botany can be at the Denver Botanical Garden’s Orchid Showcase, running from Jan. 10 to Feb. 17. The showcase features hundreds of exotic orchids, including rare specimens from the Gardens’ collection. Colorado orchid grower Fantasy Orchids will be in the Orangery from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. to offer expert advice on the following dates: Jan. 12; Jan. 19; Jan. 26; Feb. 2; Feb. 9; and Feb. 16. Members receive a 10 percent discount on purchases by presenting a valid membership card.

Admission to the showcase is included with the price of general admission to Denver Botanical Gardens. 1007 York St., Denver. For more information, call 720-865-3500.