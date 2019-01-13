John Fielder examines Colorado in ‘Black and White’

Ever since “Wizard of Oz,” people have been raving about color on film. The simplicity and grace of black and white photography is often overlooked by a broader audience, relegated to be a filter on Instagram to show just how “deep” you are. Luckily, photographers like John Fielder can make a statement without any color. He will be lead a discussion and signing of his new book “Colorado: Black and White,” a collection of photographs showcasing everything beautiful about Colorado, from the plains to the mountains.

7 P.M., Jan. 15. $13 for members, $15 for non-members. Phipps Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. tinyurl.com/y7pzpj7s. 303-370-6303; [email protected]