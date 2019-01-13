Haymakers for Hope could be a hit

Let’s get ready to Rumble (in the Rockies)

If you’re a fan of reaching your physical and mental peak or have an interest in getting concussions, we have good news for you. Haymakers for Hope is helping people fighting cancer with an amateur charity boxing exhibition, “Rumble in the Rockies II.” An application and pledge to raise $5,000 are required to join the event, but if you get in, you will be assigned a local gym and a trainer to get in shape for the fight. And, most importantly, you’ll be helping people get a fighting chance to knock out cancer. Link for application: tinyurl.com/ya7m2j5w.

Event starts at 7:30 P.M., June 6. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N Clarkson St. facebook.com/haymakers4hope.