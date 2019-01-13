Furloughed from your government job? Go to the museum for free

Has the government shutdown left you temporarily out of work, furloughed and with nothing to do? Well, don’t worry — because the Denver Museum of Nature & Science has got your back! They’re offering Plus-1 free general admission to furloughed federal employees through January; one guest will be admitted free with each furloughed federal employee’s admission. Participating guests must present their government ID in person at the museum to receive the benefit.

Through Jan. 31; Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. For more information, contact Maura O’Neal at 303-370-6407 or [email protected]