Colorado Scene & Herd: Your guide to the weekend and beyond

Beers + Banned Books: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Our next Beers + Banned Books event features One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. We’re feeling a little crazy ourselves so we have decided to pair the book with a FRIED. CHICKEN. BEER. Like the Colonel, we’re working on our secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices to put in the brew now, and we’re confident we’ll make a beer would even make Nurse Ratched happy. 5 pm to 10 pm, today, Renegade Brewing Company, 925 West Ninth Ave., Denver. Price is free.

Pit to Plate Whole Hog Roast

We’re going whole hog in the Mile High City! 120 pounds of smokey swine goodness, complete with from scratch sides and desserts. You’ll be in the center of the action, next to the smoker. Dress appropriately as you will smell like delicious barbecue smoke when you leave (if you’d like to bring extra clothes to take the smell home, you are welcome to do so!) 7 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Sept. 28. BBQ Supply Company, 2180 S. Delaware St., Denver. Price: $40 (BYOB)

Grapes & Grass Wine + Bluegrass Festival

Grapes & Grass is a wine & bluegrass festival in the heart of downtown Boulder, held at the historic Highland City Club. Perched on the banks of Boulder Creek, the City Club is surrounded by lush gardens and majestic trees that create a natural canopy for the 1 1/2-acre parcel property. If you are looking for a top shelf festival experience, Grapes & Grass is where you want to be! 2-day VIP tickets(only 50 available) include: entry to Friday VIP kickoff party at Highland City Club (dinner, wine and intimate concert with Mighty Pines included); Saturday Rose brunch at Highland City Club with private chef Dane Hiett and master sommelier Brett Zimmerman; access to the Cured VIP Lounge inside the Highland City Club. We will have many volunteer opportunities. Please email [email protected] for more info. This is a 21+ event, unless accompanied by parent. There will be kids activities from 10:30am – 2 pm for the main event on Saturday. Although kids are welcome to stay past 2 pm, there will not be any sanctioned kids activities after that point. The Friday VIP kickoff party is a 21+ event (no kids please). Limited free parking at the Boulder Public Library (accross the street) will be available, as well as street parking. Folding camping chairs and lawn blankets will be allowed in designated areas. 6 pm to 9:30 pm, Friday and Saturday. Highland City Club, 885 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder.

5th Annual Oktoberfest

Join us for our 5th Annual Oktoberfest Season Opener! The most authentic German Oktoberfest in the state with beer from Paulaner Beer, Chef Neuhold, live bands and performances from our Schuhplattler group. We have wonderful booths to browse, and a kids area for the little ones. This is a family fun event you won’t want to miss. 5 pm to 11 pm, Friday; 11 am to 11 pm, Saturday; and 11 am to 6 pm, Sunday. T.E.V. Edelweiss, 17832 Highway 8, Morrison. Price: $5 for adults; teens 12-20 are $3; and Kids 11 and under are free.

Hula Lessons & Happy Hour

Hula Happy Hour is your chance! Every Saturday this summer from 4 pm to 5 pm, join Kalama Polynesian dancers for Hula lessons on Adrift’s “Broadway Beach” patio. $10 gets you a lesson and a refreshing Chi-Chi or mocktail. Don’t miss our Adrift’s cheap and cheerful happy hour specials on tiki cocktails and small plates- which will be well-earned after your summer Hula workout! 4 pm to 5 pm, Saturday and Sept. 1; Adrift Bar, 218 S. Broadway, Denver.

An Evening Under the Stars

Join Colorado Ballet at the Arvada Center for An Evening Under the Stars. The program features ballet excerpts from classical and contemporary favorites, followed by a performance of Brief Fling by choreographer Twyla Tharp. The title references both the traditional Scottish dance and a short-lived romance. Isaac Mizrahi’s tartan costumes divide the dancers into clans of blue, red, green and off-white. The score by Michel Colombier intersperses Percy Grainger’s sunny interpretations of traditional melodies from the United Kingdom with an ominous electronic score. Don’t miss this enchanting evening filled with beautiful music and dancing, starring Colorado Ballet. 7:30 p.m., Saturday; The Armstrong Center for Dance, 1075 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.

How to brew your own kombucha

This is a two-part series in which you will start your Kombucha during the first session, wait 1 week as your baby S.C.O.B.Y. grows, then meet up again to learn how to continue the process. 1 pm to 2:15 pm, Saturday; Brewmented, 900 S. Hover, Unit C, Longmont.Cost is $20 plus the purchase of the brew kit.

Cult movie classics: Napoleon Dynamite

It’s better than going to a drive-in movie! Watch your favorite cult movies on a giant, outdoor screen. Enjoy food vendors, beer and laughs during these interactive screenings — audience participation is highly encouraged! Activities and food concessions begin at 6 p.m. and the movies start at dusk. Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy the show! Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and RE/MAX Alliance. 6 pm to 10 pm, Saturday, City Park, Westminster.

Radio Days at History Museum

Watch a live performance of a classic radio broadcast, featuring news from those early days of our fair city in the 1930s. These stories have been borrowed from the Aurora Democrat newspaper which reported the happenings in Aurora, and around the nation, from 1909-55. Aurora History Museum.

Full Moon Festival & Local Artisan Market

The Full Moon Festival & Local Artisan Market is being held at MOVE! The purpose of the market is to support small businesses and local artisans with an emphasis on sustainable practices, while creating community. The Festival will have a farmers market, children’s corner, local artists, cottage goods, live music, performers, demonstrations, tasty libations, liquor tasting and sipping (Saturday 12-4 and Sunday 11-3) and an opening and closing Ceremony. This is a free event. 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday; and 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday. MOVE!, 1980 Youngfield St. Lakewood.

DaVinci X – The Machines & You Exhibition

DaVinci X – The Machines & You Exhibition presented by Colorado School of Mines, displays hand-crafted inventions built from Leonardo’s 500-year-old designs. The Magnificent Machines on display, many of which are interactive, feature replicas of the major and most striking inventions of the original Renaissance Man. The main features on display include the bicycle, spring powered car, hang glider and the air screw, a precursor to the helicopter. And for the first time ever, the secrets behind Leonardo’s legendary robotic lion will also be displayed. This exhibition presents models grouped in themes: war machines, flying machines, nautical and hydraulic machines, as well as devices illustrating the principles of mechanics. The interactive machines are a popular aspect of each exhibition as visitors can touch and handle these models to gain a firsthand appreciation of how they work. Explanatory notes and illustrative panels with Leonardo’s drawings accompany each model. 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Denver Pavilions, 500 16th St., Suite 268, Denver. Price: $8 to $12.

Meatless Monday – Vegan Pizza Party

Join us for $10 A.Y.C.E. pizza. Admission is first come, first served — subject to capacity. 7 pm, Monday. Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer Street, Denver.

Folk Dancing on the Plaza

Folk Dancing Outside on the Plaza beside the Dushanbe Teahouse features dances from around the world. There’s instruction from 7 pm to 8 pm, followed by request dancing until 10 p.m. Free parking in lots off 14th Street. This is a free event and a wonderful way to learn to dance, experience other cultures, meet new friends, and get into shape, all at the same time. Please, come dance with us, let others know, spread the word and the joy of dance! 7 pm, every Tuesday. 1770 13th St., Boulder.

Rainforest Yoga

Stretch your wings in a tropical oasis with Rainforest Yoga. This hour-long class provides a nature-centric yoga experience to rejuvenate your mind and body. Surround yourself with exotic plants and beautiful butterflies, and meet other yoga enthusiasts in the community. No matter your skill level, Rainforest Yoga at Butterfly Pavilion provides a unique opportunity to de-stress, unwind, and revitalize. Pre-registration is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Drop-in price is $10 for members and $12 for non-members Please bring your own mat and water bottle and plan to wear layers, as the temperature may vary. Pre-registration is preferred. Please register by calling 720-974-1861, or email [email protected] to sign up today! For more questions about Rainforest Yoga, call 720-974-1877 or email [email protected] This class is intended for adults. Children 13 and older may attend with a parent. 5:30 pm, Wednesdays. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster.

Cats on Mats

“Cats on Mats” might sound like a Dr. Seuss book, but it’s actually a great way to stretch off the work day and support felines in need! Every Wednesday from June through August, Denver Animal Shelter is hosting Cats on Mats, a professionally-instructed yoga class made even more fun and relaxing thanks to roaming adoptable kittens and cats! Bring your mat, along with a $15 donation, to enjoy an hour of downward dogs and kitten cuddles. If you connect with a special cat, consider beginning the adoption process! The hour-long classes begin at 5:30 and take place in the Community Room of Denver Animal Shelter, located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. Reserve your spot at Cats on Mats today at http://bit.ly/CatsOnMatsYoga 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, Denver Animal Shelter, 1241 W. Bayaud Ave., Denver. Price is $15.