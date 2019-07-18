Aurora Arts Festival ‘Arts on the Block’ returns this July

The adage everyone West of the Mississippi self-satisfyingly uses is indeed true: if you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. Because of the elongated Spring bringing rain and all things grey well into June, ‘Arts on the Block’ was pushed back until this month. The dates may have changed but the festival remains the same. Art, local bands, fire spinning, food, and other great family activities await. On July 20, staff members of Congressman Jason Crow will be in attendance to discuss various issues addressing the community. Art, food, and politics — it’s officially summer of 2019.

Noon to 8 P.M., July 20-21. Free to enter, fees for certain activities. Free parking. Fletcher Plaza, 9898 E. Colfax Ave. auroraculture.org.