AURORA | The congressional campaign fundraising arm of the Republican Party is apparently bowing out its support of Congressman Mike Coffman in the 6th Congressional District, which includes Aurora and Centennial.

This is the second campaign committee to do so in the weeks leading up to the election. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC tied to House Speaker Paul Ryan, also pulled nearly $150,000 in television ads to the Colorado race.

The National Republican Campaign Committee allegedly stepped up when the CLF money dried up, according to a Politico report.

CLF spent a reported $2.3 million. The NRCC has spent approximately $2.1 million, which includes an attack ad that was released earlier this week.

Now, the NRCC is reportedly beefing up in other competitive districts — like Florida’s 27th Congressional District, according to a McClatchy report — all while pulling from CD6.

source familiar tells me NRCC has cut spending in CO-06 and is now up on Miami broadcast for FL 27 — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) October 19, 2018

CD6, which has been called a toss-up in some polls and favors Democrat Jason Crow in others, has hovered near the tops of race spending lists. Nearly $14 million has been spent in the race between Coffman and Crow. Coffman’s campaign has raised about $800,000 more than Crow, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

A recent internal poll from the Coffman campaign had Coffman down by just a point, with unaffiliated voters making up 9 percent, according to campaign officials.

Coffman’s campaign manager highlighted that in 2016 an internal poll had Coffman up by one point, and ended up winning that race by eight points.

A live poll done by the New York Times last month showed Crow with an 8-point lead.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer