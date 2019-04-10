AURORA | Three months into her bid for the Democratic nomination for president, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is bringing her campaign to Aurora.

Warren is hosting an organizing event at the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace Tuesday, April 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Warren, who announced her candidacy in February, trails four other Democratic nominee hopefuls. A Morning Consult poll of early primary state voters last week put former Vice President Joe Biden at 32 percent, Bernie Sanders at 23 percent, Kamala Harris at 9 percent and Beto O’Rourke leads Warren by a point at 8 percent.

A changing political landscape in Aurora could be popular stumping grounds for Democrats vying for the nomination. Warren launched her campaign with a message about fighting for the working class. That too has been a message from Democratic candidates in Aurora.

Three self-proclaimed progressives were elected to the Aurora City Council in 2017, former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman was replaced by Democrat Jason Crow and the blue wave swept over Arapahoe County in 2018, electing Democrats to serve as county clerk and sheriff.