To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Overland High School is set to induct a large class of athletes into its recently-christened Athletic Hall of Fame.

A good-sized contingent of some of the school’s luminary athletes, coaches and teams provided the Hall of Fame a foundation last year, and it will grow by 14 athletes and a coach at an induction ceremony at the school March 30.

Intended as a “means of recognizing, preserving, and honoring athletes, coaches, and individuals who made significant contributions to the athletic programs at Overland High School,” the Hall of Fame continues to fill up with talent as selected by a committee comprised of current athletic director Ryan Knorr along with a number of current or past coaches/administrators in Tony Schenbeck, Kris Nolen, Pam Smiley, Woodie Smith, Tony Manfredi and Grant Stevens.

The second HOF induction class includes Nolen, who guided Overland to its first state volleyball championship in 1986 for the first state title in a large sport for the school with a team that included another Class of 2019 inductee in Marci Reitz; Scott Bentley (a multi-sport star who went on a career at Florida State and brief stints with several NFL teams); star goalkeeper Matt Jordan (a college All-American at Clemson who played professional soccer) and Eddie Gill (a basketball star who eventually made it to the NBA), along with other standouts in football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball, wrestling and tennis.

For more information on the induction ceremony, contact the Overland Athletic Office at 720-747-3614.

OVERLAND ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2019

Scott Bentley (Class of 1993, football & basketball); Mike Biltimier (Class of 1989, baseball, basketball & football); Kelley Colvin (Class of 1985, basketball, softball & volleyball); Eddie Gill (Class of 1996, basketball); Matt Jordan (Class of 1994, soccer & basketball); Kate Kelly (Class of 1995, basketball, soccer & softball); Marci Reitz (Class of 1987, soccer & volleyball); Stacey Ronat (Class of 1992, basketball, soccer & softball); Brent Salazar (Class of 1998, tennis); Emily Severance (Class of 1993, tennis); Gary Thompson (football, baseball & basketball); James Wright (Class of 1992, wrestling); Dan Reid & Todd Rosenweig (Class of 1992, doubles tennis); Kris Nolen (volleyball coach, 1978-1990)

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes