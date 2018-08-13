Woman plummets to death while hiking near Frisco

FRISCO | Authorities say a woman who was hiking off trail on Mount Royal in Frisco, tripped and fell 100 feet to her death on Sunday.

The woman and her climbing partners, two men, had reached the summit of the mountain and were descending about 150 feet from the bottom around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Summit County Rescue Group spokesman Charles Pitman.

Pitman says the woman was maneuvering through a tricky section while her hiking partners were standing below her, guiding her through the steep rocks when she tripped.

The Summit County Rescue Group responded and carried her body off the mountain.

It is the third fatal mountain climbing incident in the past three weeks in Summit County.