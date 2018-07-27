Woman, adult son die in Arvada house fire

ARVADA | A woman and her adult son have died in a house fire in north suburban Denver.

KDVR-TV reports firefighters removed both victims from a house in Arvada after responding to a report of smoke early Friday.

The son died at the scene while the mother was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Their names and ages haven’t been released.

A neighbor called 911 at 2:50 a.m. to report smelling smoke. Firefighters had to search the neighborhood to find the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

