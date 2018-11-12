WINTER’S HERE: Snow blankets central Colorado, snarls traffic

DENVER | A winter storm snarled traffic and left more than six inches of snow in some areas of central Colorado.

Icy roadways and a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on Interstate 70 in Denver on Sunday triggered an hours-long closure of westbound lanes of the highway. Multiple people were injured in the accident and sent to the hospital.

The National Weather Servicer reported six inches of snow in Boulder and more in the nearby foothills.

Several inches of snow were reported in and around Denver.

Light snow was forecast to continue through Sunday with temperatures overnight dropping into the teens and single digits.