HD36: Aurora Democrat Mike Weissman re-elected to second term

AURORA | Democrat Mike Weissman was re-elected to HD36 on Tuesday, beating out Republican challenger Richard Bowman.

As of 10:44 p.m., Tuesday — and with 47 percent of the counties reporting — Weissman had garnered 59.3 percent of the votes to 40.7 percent for Bowman.

HD 36 is east Aurora, including Buckley Air Force Base, the Aurora Reservoir, and almost 80,000 Aurorans. The district is an amalgam of suburban and rural Colorado, but has been represented by a Democrat for the last four years.

Weissman sits on the Judiciary and State, Veterans and Military Affairs committees, and points to bipartisan bills on community college enrollment, criminal justice reform and affordable housing as measures he’s led on.

“We’re in a bipartisan environment, and every bill I’ve passed I’ve done with Republican votes,” Weissman said.

Weissman said he is proud of his ability to help individual constituents in Aurora.

Weissman said his priorities for the next legislative session would be affordable housing, transportation, criminal justice and campaign finance reform.