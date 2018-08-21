Watts told of murder charges as wife’s father sobs

GREELEY | Christopher Watts told a judge he understood that he has been charged with killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters and then hiding their bodies in an oil field as his father-in-law sobbed in the courtroom Tuesday.

Watts, wearing an orange jail suit and handcuffs, replied, “Yes sir,” as District Judge Marcelo Kopcow formally advised him of the murder charges, adding that he could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of killing his wife, Shanann, 34, and their daughters Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

Shanann’s father, Frank Rzucek Sr., wept as he buried his face in his hands. Shanann’s brother, Frank Rzucek Jr., comforted his father and glared unflinchingly at Watts. A bailiff stood between them.

Watts did not enter a plea to three first-degree murder charges, two counts of killing a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

According to the police arrest affidavit, Shanann’s body was buried in a shallow grave in an oil field north of Denver and the girls’ bodies were found submerged in nearby oil tanks.

Watts told authorities his wife killed the children after he told her he wanted a separation. Watts erupted in rage after witnessing her strangle one of the kids on a baby monitor and then strangled their mother inside the family’s home, according to court documents.

In court papers released Monday, investigators said they became aware that Watts was “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker,” something he denied in earlier meetings with police.

Watts, who worked as an operator for Anadarko Petroleum, said he loaded his wife and daughters’ bodies into his truck and then drove to an oil work site about 40 miles east of the family’s home. He buried Shanann’s body and “dumped the girls inside” oil tanks, according to court documents.