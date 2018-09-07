Veteran reporter Quincy Snowdon returns to Sentinel to cover criminal justice issues

1 of 5

AURORA | After a 14-month hiatus, veteran Sentinel Colorado reporter Quincy Snowdon has returned to Colorado and rejoined the newsroom.

“Aurora and the region are facing a wave of changes and challenges,” said Sentinel Editor Dave Perry. ” I know our readers will appreciate Quincy’s ability to shed light on a wide-range of issues accurately and throughly.”

Snowdon has covered arts, education, city council, business, the state Legislature, and endless features for the Sentinel. He’s reported for the Sentinel and Aurora magazine not just from across the state, but around the world. Snowdon was part of an international reporter exchange program and covered progress and problems in Islamabad and Karachi, Pakistan.

Snowdon has won a bevy of writing awards from the Associated Press and Colorado Press Association for his work at the Sentinel.

Snowdon left in the fall of 2017 for Asia and spent about six months working as a technical climbing guide on a small Vietnamese island. From there, Snowdon taught English in a public school in southern Spain.

“I’ve returned to a nondescript office on East Iliff Avenue to tell the stories of Aurora, Colorado and its people,” Snowdon said.

He will chiefly focus on criminal justice issues.

Snowdon originally hails from Connecticut and received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Denver. He’s an avid climber, hiker and skier.

“I’m back for season two, once again Sisyphusing that rock known as hard news up this kaleidoscopic burg’s muck-slicked slopes,” Snowdon said. “This time I’m swapping playbills for affidavits and the plush chairs in council chambers for those sadistically stiff courthouse benches. See you out there, Aurora.”