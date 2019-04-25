Vehicle strikes, kills 1 person near on Montview Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora tallied its ninth traffic-related of the year on Wednesday after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian near East Montview Boulevard and Elmira Street.

Aurora police said dispatchers received reports a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian around 6:20 p.m. on April 24.

First responders found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The unidentified person was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will likely identify the person in the coming days.

Police did not specify if investigators had apprehended the driver of the vehicle involved, or if any charges had been filed.

The westbound lanes of Montview were closed between Elmira and Dayton Street for about two hours Wednesday night.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Sgt. Mike Douglass with the Aurora Police Department Traffic Section at 303-739-6293.