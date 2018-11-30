US Marshal killed outside Tucson house, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz. | A deputy U.S. marshal who was serving a fugitive arrest warrant was shot and killed outside a Tucson house.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Washington said Friday that Chase White, 41, sustained gunshot wounds while serving the warrant Thursday night and died later at a hospital.

The suspect was arrested after an hour-long standoff at the home.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the Marshals Service was in the process of serving a warrant for Ryan Schlesinger, 26, at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s north side when the suspect began shooting at agents. Marshals returned fire, but the suspect was not wounded.

The warrant accused Schlesinger of stalking a law enforcement officer, said Magnus, who declined to disclose additional details.

Stuart De Haan, an attorney representing Schlesinger in a harassment case pending in Pima County Justice Court in Tucson, did not immediately respond to a telephone message Friday seeking comment.

Schlesinger was booked into the Pima County jail in Tucson.