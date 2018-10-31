Trump: Number of troops sent to border could reach 15,000

WASHINGTON | 15,000. That number is indeed accurate.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could reach as much as 15,000 as he follows a hard line on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

Trump has rushed a series of immigration declarations, promises and actions as he tries to mobilize supporters to retain Republican control of Congress ahead of next week’s midterm elections. His own Republican campaign in 2016 concentrated on border fears, and that’s his focus in the final week of the midterm fight.

“As far as the caravan is concerned, our military is out,” Trump said Wednesday. “We have about 5,800. We’ll go up to anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border.”

Trump dismissed the notion he was “fearmongering” or using the issue for political purposes, but his violent rhetoric in the waning days of the campaign season call into question the denial. Trump has railed against illegal immigration, including several caravans of migrants from Central America slowly moving toward the U.S. border. The caravan is still nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from the border.

Trump has also promised to end the “catch-and-release” policies by erecting tent cities to hold those crossing illegally. And this week he is asserting he could act by executive order to unilaterally end birthright citizenship for the children of non-U.S. citizens.

Trump’s comments on Wednesday appeared to catch the Pentagon off guard.