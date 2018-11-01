Synagogue suspect pleads not guilty as funerals continue

PITTSBURGH | The truck driver accused of slaughtering 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could put him on death row, as funerals for the victims of the worst Anti-Semitic atrocity perpetrated against Jews in American history continued for a third day.

Robert Bowers, 46, was arraigned one day after a grand jury issued a 44-count indictment charging him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.

“Yes!” Bowers said in a loud voice when asked if he understood the charges.

Authorities say Bowers raged against Jews during and after the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history. He remains jailed without bail.

Bowers, who was shot and wounded during a gun battle that injured four police officers, walked into court under his own power, his left arm heavily bandaged. He was in a wheelchair at his first court appearance Monday.

One of his federal public defenders, Michael Novara, said Bowers pleaded not guilty, “as is typical at this stage of the proceedings.”

Bowers had been set for a preliminary hearing on the evidence, but federal prosecutors instead took the case to a grand jury.

Marc Simon, the son of Bernice and Sylvan Simon, recalled his parents as a “beacon of light” whose example can help “eliminate the hate that led to their untimely deaths.”

Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.