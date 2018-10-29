Suspected drunk driver charged with killing woman in Aurora Sunday morning

AURORA | A suspected drunk driver has been arrested for striking and killing a 26-year-old woman with his vehicle Sunday night, according to Aurora Police.

Aurora Police charged Timothy Knutson, 37, on Sunday with four counts: vehicular homicide, leaving the scene, careless driving and driving under the influence. The first two charges are felonies.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning to a call for a welfare check on a person lying on the sidewalk near the corner of East Iliff Avenue and Pagosa Way, according to police. The woman, who police have not identified, was dead when officers arrived.

Investigators determined a vehicle traveling east on East Iliff Avenue drove onto the sidewalk, striking the woman and a street sign before getting back onto the road and fleeing the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The office of the court clerk for the 18th Judicial District did not immediately respond to a request for the affidavit in the case.

Records from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation show Knutson has a lengthy criminal history spanning nearly two decades. Knutson has had run-ins with law enforcement agencies across the Front Range, including the Denver Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the Limon Police Department, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, among others. The four new charges filed by local police mark the first time Knutson has been arrested in Aurora, records show.

In April 2004, Knutson was sentenced to three years in prison for a felony charge of obstructing justice by intimidating a witness or victim of a crime. He had additional time tacked onto his sentence after being arrested for carrying a weapon in Lincoln County.

The criminal investigation and prosecution of the case have been handed to the 18th Judicial District, according to police.

Knutson’s bond has been set at $50,000, although a hearing to discuss that sum has been scheduled for tomorrow morning, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.