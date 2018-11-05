State crime roundup, Monday

Man gets 30 years for killing man, setting body on fire

DENVER | A 24-year-old man who was charged with killing a man whose burning body was found along a highway in northeast Denver has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

KMGH-TV reports Delshon Giles was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder.

Giles pleaded guilty to the charge in July for the July 2016 death of 39-year-old Walter Bracken. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and second-degree arson.

Investigators say Giles killed Bracken during an argument and left his burning body on the side of the road. A few days later, investigators say Giles set fire to the house where the slaying occurred and fled to Los Angeles, where he was arrested.

Colorado man gets 7 years for trying to steal house

GREELEY | A Colorado man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for deceiving his girlfriend’s 87-year-old grandfather into signing over the deed to his house.

Weld County prosecutors say 34-year-old Jonny Stewart of Evans was sentenced Friday in Greeley.

Prosecutors said in May 2017 Stewart told the victim he had the intention of buying the house, which was worth about $190,000. Stewart asked the victim to sign paperwork he needed for a loan.

However, the victim signed a quit claim deed saying he sold the house to Stewart for $100. The Greeley Tribune earlier reported Stewart pressured his brother, a notary public, into notarizing the form.

Stewart was charged in August 2017 with theft, committing a crime against an at-risk person and attempting to disarm a police officer at the time of his arrest.

Woman’s body found at site of outdoor fire west of Denver

GOLDEN | Firefighters who were responding to an outdoor fire in west suburban Denver have found a woman’s body.

KUSA-TV reports a Colorado State Patrol trooper noticed the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters from Golden discovered the woman’s body. Jefferson County officials say the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy was planned. The woman has not been identified.

Man shot by authorities near Golden dies of injuries

GOLDEN | A wanted man found in a car that was associated with an attempted homicide has died after being shot by state authorities.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a state trooper discovered the stolen car parked along U.S. Highway 6 near Golden and called for help after learning it was potentially linked to an attempted homicide in Lafayette. Before the officers could reach the car, the sheriff’s office says it began driving forward, leading a trooper and a sheriff’s deputy to fire.

A girl who was in the car was also injured when it went down the road’s embankment.

The sheriff’s office later confirmed the car was involved in the attempted homicide and a chase over the weekend. It says the man killed was wanted for felonies and misdemeanors in Westminster and Adams County.