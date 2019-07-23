State approves expansion of hunting access program

FRISCO | Colorado wildlife officials plan to more than double the amount of state trust land that’s open to limited hunting and fishing.

The Summit Daily reported Monday that the state Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved a multiyear expansion of the Public Access Program, aiming to increase the size from 750 square miles to about 1,560 square miles.

The state expects to add about 156 square miles to the program by the fall hunting season. Wildlife officials plan to announce the new areas next month.

Most of the current accessible land is in northwestern Colorado, where big game hunting is available.

Officials say they are eyeing the eastern plains for bird and small-game hunting.