DENVER | Ski season is getting into gear in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area says it will plan to open for the season Friday and Loveland Ski Area will follow on Saturday.

Arapahoe Basin is often one of the first ski resorts to open in North America. However, last weekend Wolf Creek Ski Area beat it to become the first to open in Colorado for the season.

Wolf Creek is only open for weekends so far. Arapahoe Basin will be open seven days a week.