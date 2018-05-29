Several candidates have filed to run for Denver mayor in 2019

DENVER | Several candidates already have begun their push to become the city’s next mayor long before Michael Hancock is expected to make his bid for a third term official.

The Denver Post reports one of them is Kayvan Khalatbari, a community activist and marijuana industry entrepreneur, who outraised Hancock in the first quarter of 2018, a period when Hancock was responding to fallout over a revelation that he sent suggestive text messages to a security detail officer six years ago.

Disability rights activist Kalyn Heffernan also is planning to run. She says she’s “sitting for mayor,” a nod to her use of a wheelchair.

Heffernan will be joined by search engine and social media optimization consultant Marcus Giavanni and Ken Simpson, a technology consultant.