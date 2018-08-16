AURORA | 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jason Crow has gained the support from former Vice President Joe Biden.

The endorsement came Thursday morning. Biden said Crow is an easy choice in the race with Congressman Mike Coffman.

“From working his way through college, to serving our country overseas, to advocating for veterans back home, Jason Crow is a leader I am proud to endorse,” Biden said in a statement. “We need more leaders like him in Washington, and Coloradans will have an easy choice this fall.”

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer