AURORA | If an unreleased poll is any indication, the race between Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman and Democratic challenger Jason Crow could be a tight one.

The Crow campaign says a poll they commissioned shows the challenger candidate is two points ahead of Coffman among likely midterm voters. The margin reportedly widens among unaffiliated voters, 14 percent.

The Crow campaign would not release the entire poll.

A memo indicated Crow’s lead and that 506 likely voters were polled in the district between July 11 and July 17.

A campaign spokesman did release demographic data from the polling, showing that 86 percent of participants were white, 63 percent were between the ages of 30 and 64, and that party affiliation was nearly evenly split between Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

A news release from the Crow campaign said the candidate leads, despite being known to just a quarter of voters in the district.

“This polling data confirms what I hear on the campaign trail every day: Coloradans are ready to usher in a new generation of servant leadership,” Crow said in a statement. “The time has come for representation that’s willing to stand up to Donald Trump and special interests. Taking corporate campaign cash and voting with Trump 95 percent of the time just won’t cut it anymore.”

Tyler Sandberg, a spokesman for Coffman’s campaign, dismissed the poll. He highlighted an internal poll that leaked from the Andrew Romanoff campaign in 2014 showing Romanoff and Coffman were nearly tied a month before the election — Coffman was up just a point. Coffman went on to beat him by 9 percentage points.

“The DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) campaign is like a bad re-run of Full House,” Sandberg said. “We’ve all seen this episode, like many many times before.”

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer